The daily number is the highest across Ukraine.

Some 1,880 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of December 11, 2020, which was 19 cases down from 1,899 registered on December 10, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 88,317 as of December 11, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 27,769 patients, including 922 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 1,551 with 26 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 46,998 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 787 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 18,864 people have recovered (594 in the past day), while 805 people have died (+16 fatalities).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 13,514 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 11, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 872,228.

