The new rules will apply starting May 1.

Kyiv authorities have elaborated on restrictions that are set to remain in place in the city despite the lifting of the "red" level of epidemic hazard.

As the city is moving to the "orange" quarantine zone with somewhat lighter regulations, the administration has posted a memo on its website for the residents and visitors to be able to navigate the new rules more easily.

What's prohibited

Visiting in public buildings and riding public transport without face masks; going out without IDs; abandoning the self-isolation or observation site without authorization; holding mass events with the attendance of more than one person per 4 sq. m or loading over 50% of the venue's sitting capacity; servicing clients at movie theaters and other art-related facilities with a load of over 50% of sitting capacity; and carrying passengers on public transport with a load of over 50% of sitting capacity.

Read alsoUkraine bans foreign arrivals from IndiaAlso banned remain discos, nightclubs, festive events, banquets, master classes in catering establishments; catering operations from 00:00 to 7:00, except for delivery and take-away; seating patrons in catering establishments at a distance below 2 m between tables and more than 4 patrons at the table; serving visitors without markings in place warning of the obligation to maintain 1.5 m social distance in the line, wearing masks, mandated face masks, and collection of used masks for utilization.

Operations of accommodation institutions, except for hotels, sanitariums, and health resorts, as well as rehabilitation institutions for disabled persons, are prohibited, as well as operations of educational institutions if more than 50% of students and staff are in self-isolation; mass events in educational institutions for more than one group (class) and with spectators; operations of gyms and fitness centers – if there is more than 1 person in place per 10 sq. m, swimming pools – with more than 4 persons on each track for individual classes or 6 persons – for training groups; visits by unauthorized persons to care homes.

What's allowed

From May 1, public transport will resume work in the capital in its usual mode, although anti-epidemic restrictions remain in place. Trade establishments, shopping malls and entertainment centers, markets, fairs, catering establishments, gyms, and fitness centers will also open their doors.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports almost 870 new COVID-19 cases, 24 fatalitiesOn May 5, the city will resume the educational process in general education facilities, preschool, and higher educational facilities.

Special requirements have been adopted in Kyiv for Easter sermons. The city administration has called for churches to hold televised mass services, recommending that traditional Easter baskets be consecrated in open-air settings in compliance with anti-epidemic measures, including a 1.5 m social distancing rule.

