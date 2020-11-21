The death toll in the city stands at 1,109.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,213 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,213 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 66 healthcare workers. There were 29 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 21.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 57,807."

According to the city mayor, 605 women aged 18 to 93 and 469 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Sixty girls (from one to 17 years old) and 79 boys (from one to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 82 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 313 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 20,704 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (315), Solomyansky district (179), and Holosiyivsky and Podilsky districts (114 each).

Author: UNIAN