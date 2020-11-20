The death toll in the city stands at 1,080.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,391 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,391 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 64 healthcare workers. There were 33 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 20.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 56,594."

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 spike in Ukraine hits new high with over 14,500 cases on Nov 20According to the city mayor, 832 women aged 18 to 91 and 462 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

Forty-eight girls (from one month to 17 years old) and 49 boys (from two months to 16 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 84 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 376 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 20,391 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (185), Desniansky district (184), and Dniprovsky district (165).

