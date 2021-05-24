The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 204,276.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 125 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 125 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were six fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 24.

According to the city mayor, 73 women aged 20 to 86 and 48 men aged 32 to 82 are among those infected.

The new cases include one girl aged 11 years and three boys aged seven, 14 and 15 years.

Klitschko said 22 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 68 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,959 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 146,931 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Shevchenkivsky district (58), Sviatoshynsky district (21), as well as Solomyansky district (19).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,023.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,334 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,183,855.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila