Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 216 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 216 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were six fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on June 10.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 210,303."

According to the city mayor, 126 women aged 18 to 96 and 74 men aged 21 to 95 are among those infected.

The new cases include eight girls aged two months to 17 years and eight boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 19 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 57 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,408 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 190,939 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (52), Dniprovsky district (28), and Obolonsky district (26).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,142.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,785 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 10, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,219,824.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila