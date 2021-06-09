The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 210,087.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 262 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 262 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were four fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on June 9.

According to the city mayor, 155 women aged 18 to 96 and 92 men aged 21 to 95 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 34 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 41 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,383 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 188,531 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (45), Dniprovsky district (40), and Solomyansky district (34).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,136.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,385 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 9, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,218,039.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila