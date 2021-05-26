The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 205,063.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 385 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 385 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were nine fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 26.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 205,063."

According to the city mayor, 218 women aged 19 to 87 and 145 men aged 18 to 85 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalitiesThe new cases include 11 girls aged one to 17 years and 11 boys aged one to 16 years.

Klitschko said 48 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 96 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 4,337 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 154,532 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (120), Sviatoshynsky district (86), as well as Holosiyivsky district (53).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,044.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 3,395 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 26, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,189,858.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila