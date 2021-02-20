The death toll in the city stands at 2,567.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 415 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 415 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were three fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 20.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 134,306."

According to the city mayor, 241 women aged 18 to 90 and 155 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

Read alsoAdaptive quarantine: Kyiv to move from yellow to orange zone next weekThe new cases include 10 girls aged nine to 17 years and nine boys aged nine to 17 years.

Klitschko said 55 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 745 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 91,782 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (92), Darnytsky district (89), and Obolonsky district (49).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,567.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,295 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,299,967.

Author: UNIAN