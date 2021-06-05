The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 208,936.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 497 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 497 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 10 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on June 5.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 208,936."

According to the city mayor, 287 women aged 21 to 89 and 187 men aged 23 to 75 are among those infected.

Read alsoFive cities to open mass vaccination centers on weekendThe new cases include eight girls aged six to 16 years and 15 boys aged nine months to 14 years.

Klitschko said 41 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 37 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,213 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 180,797 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (111), Darnytsky region (107), and Sviatoshynsky district (85).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,126.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,897 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,213,580.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila