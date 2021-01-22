The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 125,342.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 507 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 507 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 16 healthcare workers. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 22.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 125,342."

According to the city mayor, 282 women aged 18 to 88 and 216 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

Read alsoTough quarantine helps curb COVID-19 – ministerThe new cases include three girls aged 14 to 17 years and six boys aged 11 to 16 years.

Klitschko said 37 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,854 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 55,000 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (98), Dniprovsky district (72), and Sviatoshynsky district (71).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,260.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 5,348 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,182,969.

Author: UNIAN