Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 536 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 536 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 15 healthcare workers. There were 12 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 23.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 125,878."

According to the city mayor, 301 women aged 19 to 93 and 216 men aged 19 to 90 are among those infected.

The new cases include nine girls aged two to 16 years and 10 boys aged three to 16 years.

Klitschko said 48 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,972 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 56,972 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky and Desniansky districts (87 each), Sviatoshynsky district (75), and Solomyansky district (62).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,272.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,928 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 23, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,187,897.

Author: UNIAN