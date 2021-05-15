The death toll in the city stands at 4,919.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 544 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 544 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 15.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 201,753."

According to the city mayor, 299 women aged 19 to 92 and 221 men aged 21 to 86 are among those infected.

The new cases include 13 girls aged one month to 16 years and 11 boys aged one to 16 years.

Klitschko said 48 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 129 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,002 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 131,963 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (112), Holosiyivsky district (87), as well as Sviatoshynsky district (77).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,919.

Ukraine said 6,796 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,150,244.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila