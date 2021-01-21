The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 124,835.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 595 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 595 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 18 healthcare workers. There were 19 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 21.

According to the city mayor, 353 women aged 18 to 88 and 225 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

The new cases include seven girls aged nine to 17 years and 10 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 53 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,807 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 52,146 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (137), Sviatoshynsky district (82), and Dniprovsky district (72).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,246.

Ukraine said 5,583 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 21, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,177,621.

Author: UNIAN