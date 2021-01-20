The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 124,240.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 606 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 606 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 16 healthcare workers. There were 16 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 20.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 124,240."

According to the city mayor, 360 women aged 18 to 99 and 223 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

The new cases include 10 girls aged one month to 16 years and 13 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 59 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,251 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 50,339 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (108), Darnytsky district (101), and Obolonsky district (83).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,227.

Ukraine said 4,383 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,172,038.

