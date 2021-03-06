The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 141,598.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 682 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 682 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 18 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 6.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 141,598."

According to the city mayor, 381 women aged 18 to 90 and 261 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

The new cases include 21 girls aged seven months to 16 years and 19 boys aged six months to 17 years.

Read alsoLocal official explains surge in COVID-19 cases in KyivKlitschko said 85 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 138 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 96,287 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (107), Shevchenkivsky district (86), and Desniansky district (85).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,753.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,144 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 6, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,394,061.

Reporting by UNIAN