Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 700 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 700 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There was one fatality," Klitschko reported via Facebook on June 8.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 209,825."

According to the city mayor, 392 women aged 18 to 84 and 245 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

The new cases include 29 girls aged one month to 17 years and 34 boys aged four months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 44 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 25 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 866 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 186,148 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (153), Solomyansky district (137), and Darnytsky district (120).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,132.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,602 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 8, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,216,654.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila