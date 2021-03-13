The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 145,959.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,049 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,049 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 24 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 13.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 145,959."

According to the city mayor, 599 women aged 18 to 86 and 385 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv to remain in orange quarantine zone two months, official saysThe new cases include 34 girls aged two to 17 years and 31 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 114 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 380 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 98,028 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (234), Dniprovsky district (138), and Obolonsky district (132).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,881.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 13, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,451,744.

Reporting by UNIAN