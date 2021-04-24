The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 191,165.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,027 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,027 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 29 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 24.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 191,165."

According to the city mayor, 593 women aged 18 to 89 and 405 men aged 19 to 85 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv may ease lockdown bans before month-endThe new cases include 16 girls aged one to 16 years and 13 boys aged seven months to 16 years.

Klitschko said 87 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 334 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 636 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 119,737 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (316), Dniprovsky district (134), and Solomyansky district (129).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,415.

Ukraine said 12,711 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,017,341.

