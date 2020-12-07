The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 81,335.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,526 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 7, 2020, which was eight cases up from 1,518 registered as of December 6, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,526 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus," Klitschko reported on Telegram on Monday.

Of them, there were 61 healthcare workers.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 81,335," he said.

According to the city mayor, 824 women aged 18 to 92 and 610 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

The new cases include 54 girls aged one to 17 years and 38 boys aged five months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 103 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 128 people had recovered in the past day. In total, 25,210 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease as of today.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (284), Dniprovsky district (272), and Desniansky district (194).

There were 16 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the city is 1,441 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,641 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 7, 2020.

For the first time, the figure was below 9,000, over almost a month, from 8,687 cases reported as of November 9.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 821,947.

Author: UNIAN