Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,605 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,605 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 51 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 10.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 175,872."

According to the city mayor, 922 women aged 18 to 95 and 607 men aged 18 to 93 are among those infected.

The new cases include 45 girls and 31 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Read alsoKyiv mayor Klitschko calls for nationwide lockdownKlitschko said 158 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 497 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 695 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 110,832 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (304), Desniansky district (250), and Dniprovsky district (233).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,848.

Ukraine said 17,463 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 10, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,841,137.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila