Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 151 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 151 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 4.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 196,592."

According to the city mayor, 88 women aged 19 to 90 and 59 men aged 19 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv leaving "red" quarantine zone: What bans remain in placeThe new cases include three girls aged one to 14 years and one boy aged one to 13 years.

Klitschko said 30 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 145 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 72 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 124,573 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (87), Holosiyivsky district (13), as well as Sviatoshynsky and Darnytsky districts (11 each).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,681.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,472 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 4, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,088,410.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila