The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 196,169.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 671 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 671 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 35 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on May 1.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 196,169."

According to the city mayor, 375 women aged 18 to 95 and 279 men aged 18 to 94 are among those infected.

The new cases include six girls aged four to 17 years and 11 boys aged one to 14 years.

Klitschko said 69 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 210 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 457 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 124,434 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (201), Sviatoshynsky district (88), and Desniansky district (80).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,626.

Ukraine said 8,549 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,078,086.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila