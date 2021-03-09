The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 142,517.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 201 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 201 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were seven fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 9.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 142,517."

According to the city mayor, 95 women aged 21 to 90 and 87 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include seven girls aged two to 16 years and 12 boys aged eight months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 37 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

In total, 96,330 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (73), Desniansky district (37), and Shevchenkivsky district (24).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,792.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 3,261 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 9, 2021, which hit a two-week low with 3,206 cases reported on February 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,410,061.

Reporting by UNIAN