Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,226 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,226 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 39 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 27.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 158,993."

According to the city mayor, 702 women aged 18 to 99 and 456 men aged 18 to 96 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv may halt public transport over crowds of passengers – Mayor KlitschkoThe new cases include 28 girls aged one to 17 years and 40 boys aged one month to 16 years.

Klitschko said 151 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 581 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 464 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 104,617 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (262), Darnytsky district (202), and Obolonsky district (173).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,274.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 17,424 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 27, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,632,131.

Reporting by UNIAN