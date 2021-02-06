The death toll in the city stands at 2,426.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 212 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 212 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 12 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 6.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 130,039."

According to the city mayor, 124 women aged 19 to 92 and 81 men aged 19 to 85 are among those infected.

The new cases include two girls aged 17 years and five boys aged seven to 14 years.

Klitschko said 27 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,328 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 79,141 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (54), Darnytsky district (48), and Desniansky district (40).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,426.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,310 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 6, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,241,479.

Author: UNIAN