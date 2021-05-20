His candidacy was backed by 284 MPs out of 226 required.

On Thursday, May 20, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, considered the appointment of Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister.

His candidacy was backed by 284 MPs out of 226 required, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On May 14, 2021, Ihor Petrashko and Vladyslav Kryklii – ministers of economy and infrastructure, respectively, filed resignation letters for approval by parliamentarians.

According to media reports, it was President Volodymyr Zelensky who asked Infrastructure Minister Kryklii and Economy Minister Petrashko to step down.

On May 18, the Verkhovna Rada accepted a letter of resignation submitted by Kryklii.

It was reported the Cabinet of Ministers was going to nominate Ukravtodor chief Oleksandr Kubrakov for the Infrastructure Ministry's post for approval by Members of Parliament.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko