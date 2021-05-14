The procedure was attended by the prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

An ankle monitor has been put on Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was charged with high treason.

That's according to the RBC Ukraine news agency with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"Last night the police put an ankle monitor on the suspect at the Main Directorate of the National Police in the city of Kyiv," the press service said.

Read alsoLeaked tape published of purported Medvedchuk call with Putin officialThe procedure was attended by the prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Background

On May 11, 2021, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she had signed off charges of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, under Articles 111 (treason) and 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 12, Medvedchuk was handed a suspicion notice.

The charges targeting Medvedchuk concern three criminal episodes.

On Wednesday, operatives with the SBU Security Service of Ukraine raided Medvedchuk's homes in Kyiv, as well as the Party's office.

On May 12, Medvedchuk reported to the Office of the Prosecutor General, stating he considered the case politically motivated, and the accusations – unsubstantiated.

Taras Kozak is outside Ukraine, investigators say.

On May 13, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court selected a measure of restraint for Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who had been charged with high treason. The politician shall be placed under house arrest, the court ruling says.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila