The judge rejected the prosecutor's motion to take Medvedchuk into custody.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has selected a measure of restraint for Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been charged with high treason.

The politician shall be placed under house arrest, the court ruled Thursday, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

The prosecutor's office requested that the court put Medvedchuk into custody, setting a UAH 300 million (over US$10 million) bail.

Read alsoLeaked tape published of purported Medvedchuk call with Putin officialHowever, the judge rejected the prosecutor's motion and ruled for a softer measure to be applied until July 9, 2021.

Background

On May 11, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she had signed off charges of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, under Articles 111 (treason) and 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 12, Medvedchuk was handed a suspicion notice.

The charges targeting Medvedchuk concern three criminal episodes.

On Wednesday, operatives with the SBU Security Service of Ukraine raided Medvedchuk's homes in Kyiv, as well as the Party's office.

On May 12, Medvedchuk reported to the Prosecutor General's Office, stating he considered the case politically motivated, and the accusations – unsubstantiated.

Taras Kozak is outside Ukraine, investigators say.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko