Searches are underway in the house of MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk.

That's according to Ukraine's weekly newspaper Zerkalo Nedeli (Mirror Weekly) with reference to sources in the SBU Security Service of Ukraine. The information has also been confirmed by the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper.

Searches are reportedly underway at Medvedchuk's house on Montazhnykiv Street in Kyiv, Zerkalo Nedeli reported.

Read alsoPurported phone call between Medvedchuk, Surkov leaked (Transcript)Medvedchuk and his family live there, while repairs are underway in his main house in Kyiv's Pushcha-Vodytsia district.

The SBU has not commented on the raids yet.

Sanctions against Medvedchuk: Background

On February 2, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on MP Taras Kozak with the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, as well as eight entities that are the founders of the 112 Ukraine, ZIK, and NewsOne TV channels that gained notoriety for spinning Russian propaganda narratives. The broadcasting of the TV channels in the digital multiplex and cable networks was suspended in the early hours of February 3.

On February 19, 2021, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight individuals. In particular, sanctions shall be applied to MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. All their property and assets are subject to the sanctions.

According to NSDC Secretary Danilov, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine has been investigating a case under Part 5 of Article 258 (financing of terrorism), and the latest sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons precisely in connection with the said probe.

Medvedchuk has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Ukraine against the decree on the sanctions slapped on him.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila