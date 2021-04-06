NATO firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Alliance's strong support amid Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine.

"I called President Zelensky to express serious concern about Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine & ongoing ceasefire violations. NATO firmly supports Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on April 6, 2021.

Russian troops amassed along Ukraine's borders

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

On March 31, The New York Times reported Russia was pulling 4,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Footage was shared on the Internet, showing a train with Russian military hardware en route along the Kerch Strait bridge to occupied Crimea.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

