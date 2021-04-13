Kyiv seeks to find a solution to the conflict through political and diplomatic means, NSDC secretary notes.

Ukraine currently has no plan to retake the temporarily occupied territories by military means, says Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov.

The statement came as Danilov was meeting in Kyiv with the diplomats representing EU member states in Ukraine, the NSDC press service reported on April 13.

Read alsoNATO chief urges Russia to end military build-up near UkraineThe parties discussed the latest security developments in the region in the context of the latest escalation of Russian hybrid aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Danilov has noted Ukraine's willingness to resolve the conflict in the east primarily through political and diplomatic means.

"Ukraine today has no plan to regain the temporarily occupied territories by military means; our task is to resolve the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means. Everything else is purely information war Russia is waging both on our territory and also throughout Europe," said the NSDC secretary.

Danilov has recalled that the Center for Countering Disinformation had recently been set up under the NSDC, called upon to repel enemy disinformation and propaganda.

Russian troops amassing along Ukraine's borders

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times reported Russia was pulling 4,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Footage was shared on the Internet, showing a train with Russian military hardware en route along the Kerch Strait bridge to occupied Crimea.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The United States, finding reports of Russian military movements on Ukraine's border credible, asked Moscow to explain the "provocations" and is ready to engage on the situation.

On April 8, 2021, Khomchak assured the situation was under control, and the Ukrainian military was ready to respond to the escalation both in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and along the entire Ukrainian-Russian border. He said, "We have foreseen appropriate measures of an immediate response to any provocation, to any enemy action."

