Khomchak says the Ukrainian army has seven years of active combat experience.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak says the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces are 100% ready to repel armed aggression.

"Militarily, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other components of the security and defense sector are ready to repel armed aggression today. I can say with confidence they are 100% ready. But when sitting at this table, one cannot predict today how it will be when the battle, aggression begins. One can see it only during the battle, during the aggression," he said at the All-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Country Security" in the capital city of Kyiv, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoZelensky sees de-escalation after real threat of full-scale invasion by RussiaKhomchak says the Ukrainian army has seven years of active combat experience.

"It's already the eighth year and we are constantly analyzing 2014 and every year of the war, which goes on in terms of the use, readiness of our military – I say with full responsibility that we are ready for any actions of the enemy against our state," the official said.

Russian military build-up along Ukraine borders, in occupied Crimea

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparations for military drills.

Fifteen warships of Russia's Caspian Flotilla entered the Black Sea.

Russia also relocated Su-25SM3 warplanes from Russia's Stavropol Krai (Territory) to occupied Crimea.

On April 22, 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country would begin the withdrawal of troops, which had taken part in military exercises in occupied Crimea and near the borders of Ukraine, to their permanent bases in the Southern and Western Military Districts.

On May 6, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian Federation had withdrawn only 3,500 troops from occupied Crimea out of tens of thousands of military personnel deployed on the borders and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Moreover, on April 24, 2021, the Russian Federation closed off several areas of the Black Sea near occupied Crimea for foreign warships and government ships. The restriction will be in effect from 21:00 local time on April 24 to 21:00 local time on October 31, 2021.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila