President's Office elaborates on agenda of possible Zelensky-Putin meeting / Photo from UNIAN
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak says the implementation of the agreements reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris could be analyzed during a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
"We see that fundamental humanitarian and security issues have not yet been implemented. There are also other issues that should be discussed at the highest level," Yermak said, according to the RBC Ukraine news agency.
Read alsoZelensky-Putin meeting may take place in Jerusalem or Vienna – mediaPossible Zelensky-Putin meeting
- In a televised address on April 20, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to hold talks in Donbas.
- On April 22, 2021, Putin responded to the invitation by suggesting that Zelensky could discuss the Donbas issue with the "leaders" of the two self-proclaimed republics, the "LPR/DPR," adding that Moscow remained open for contact on any other issues.
- On April 26, 2021, Zelensky instructed Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It seems to me everything leads to the fact this meeting will take place," he said.
- Speaking in an interview for the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Zelensky said he would definitely meet Putin and the Vatican City could be a venue for this meeting. Zelensky also suggested his direct negotiations with Putin could prevent further escalation of Russian aggression.