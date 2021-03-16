In total, 62,083 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

Some 8,928 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Monday, March 15.

In total, 62,083 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read alsoFirst shot against COVID-19 reduces probability of infection by 76% – ZelenskyIn the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Poltava region (690), while the lowest number was reported in Zhytomyr region (130).

Since the launch of the nationwide campaign, most vaccine shots have been administered in Donetsk region (5,644 people), while the lowest number has been reported in Chernihiv region (1,226).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India. Two shots with an interval of 28 days are required for complete immunization.

Reporting by UNIAN