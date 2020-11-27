A total of 693,407 people have been infected in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic.

Ukraine said 16,218 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across country in the past day, November 27, which marks a steady trend toward a higher pace of coronavirus spread.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 693,407 as of November 27, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 326,238 patients, including 8,843 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,909 with 192 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 355,260 active cases as of November 27. In total, there have been 780,991 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 16,218 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 666 children and 655 healthcare workers. Some 2,069 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 27.

In total, 72,789 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 46,005 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 26,784 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,773), the city of Kyiv (1,520), Zaporizhia region (1,003), Kyiv region (994), and Odesa region (966).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

