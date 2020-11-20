The total number of confirmed cases grew to 598,085.

Ukraine said 14,575 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 20, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 598,085 as of November 20, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 274,324 patients, including 7,845 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoZelensky enacts law on fines for not wearing face masks in public placesThe death toll has hit 10,598 with 229 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 313,163 active cases as of November 20. In total, there have been 679,897 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

In total, 70,752 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 45,957 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 24,795 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,391), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,174), Kyiv region (1,080), Khmelnytsky region (805), and Sumy region (748).

