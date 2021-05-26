The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use.

The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which was procured with budget funds, has arrived in Ukraine.

At 10:01 Kyiv time on May 26, the plane with the vaccine freight, which departed from Warsaw, Poland, landed at Kyiv Sikorsky Airport (Zhuliany), an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoAll teachers in Ukraine may be obliged to get COVID-19 vaccination – Education ministerDirector of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Center Roman Rodyna told a Wednesday briefing that 117,000 doses of the vaccine had been delivered, while another 50,000 would arrive tomorrow, May 27.

Thus, a total of 167,000 doses will be delivered by the end of the week.

The vaccine will be used to vaccinate teachers, healthcare workers, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies.

Vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine

On April 6, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had sealed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

On May 1, 2021, the then Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine had signed a contract with Pfizer on additional shipments of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to double their quantity to 20 million doses.

Separately, Ukraine receives vaccines as part of the COVAX Facility. On April 16, 2021, the first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ukraine, while another 122,850 doses of this vaccine arrived in Ukraine on May 18, 2021.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly. People should get two doses of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks to be fully vaccinated.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila