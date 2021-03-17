In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv.

The first Ukrainian on March 16, 2021, received a second shot of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course as part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 campaign.

Some 9,840 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 16, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on its Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram on March 17.

Read alsoNo blood clots after COVID-19 vaccine recorded in Ukraine – Health ministerIn total, 71,923 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (840), while the lowest number was reported in Volyn region (130).

Since the launch of the nationwide campaign, most vaccine shots have been administered in Donetsk region (6,284 people), while the lowest number has been reported in Chernihiv region (1,441).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India. Two shots with an interval of 28 days are required for complete immunization.

Reporting by UNIAN