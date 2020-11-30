The total number of confirmed cases has reached 732,625.

Ukraine said 9,946 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 732,625 as of November 30, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 345,149 patients, including 5,771 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine's government mulling over flexible lockdown during New Year's holidaysThe death toll has hit 12,327 with 114 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 375,149 active cases as of November 30. In total, there have been 819,812 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 9,946 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 570 children and 360 healthcare workers. Some 1,161 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 31,901 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 26,290 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 5,611 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,460), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,138), Odesa region (818), Zaporizhia region (725), and Kyiv region (691).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

70,478 cases in the city of Kyiv;

55,341 in Kharkiv region;

46,078 in Lviv region;

44,949 in Odesa region;

38,789 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

37,687 in Kyiv region;

36,434 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

33,732 in Chernivtsi region;

30,956 in Rivne region;

30,875 in Zaporizhia region;

29,911 in Zhytomyr region;

29,577 in Khmelnytsky region;

28,831 in Sumy region;

27,849 in Ternopil region;

24,135 in Volyn region;

23,193 in Zakarpattia region;

22,924 in Cherkasy region;

22,807 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

22,055 in Poltava region;

18,535 in Mykolaiv region;

18,375 in Chernihiv region;

17,405 in Vinnytsia region;

10,149 in Kherson region;

6,274 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

5,286 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN