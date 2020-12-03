The total number of confirmed cases has reached 772,760.

Ukraine said 14,496 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 3, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 772,760 as of December 3, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 384,426 patients, including 15,372 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 12,960 with 243 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 375,374 active cases as of December 3. In total, there have been 863,024 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 14,496 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 745 children and 614 healthcare workers. Some 1,739 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 72,678 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 47,172 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 25,506 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,364), Zaporizhia region (1,060), Odesa region (935), Kyiv region (924), and Kharkiv region (906).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

75,376 cases in the city of Kyiv;

57,267 in Kharkiv region;

48,144 in Lviv region;

47,920 in Odesa region;

40,966 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

40,427 in Kyiv region;

38,080 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

34,432 in Chernivtsi region;

33,615 in Zaporizhia region;

32,223 in Rivne region;

31,184 in Sumy region;

30,943 in Khmelnytsky region;

30,630 in Zhytomyr region;

28,673 in Ternopil region;

25,121 in Volyn region;

24,776 in Cherkasy region;

24,175 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

23,926 in Poltava region;

23,880 in Zakarpattia region;

19,894 in Mykolaiv region;

19,722 in Chernihiv region;

17,988 in Vinnytsia region;

11,087 in Kherson region;

6,610 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

5,701 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

