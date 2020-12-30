The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,045,348.

Ukraine said 7,986 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 30, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,045,348 as of December 30, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 698,190 patients, including 16,355 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine to get 16 mln doses of vaccine via COVAX, official says (Video)The death toll has hit 18,324 with 243 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 328,834 active cases as of December 30. In total, there have been 1,135,119 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 7,986 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 272 children and 453 healthcare workers. Some 2,925 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 52,746 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 35,504 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,242 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,131), Zaporizhia region (739), Odesa region (729), Kyiv region (623), Dnipropetrovsk region (462), and Kharkiv region (412).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

