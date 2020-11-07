The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 450,934.

Ukraine said 10,746 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 7, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 450,934 as of November 7, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCabinet set to introduce weekend quarantine: Minister explains new rulesAs many as 204,229 patients, including 8,685 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 8,312 with 187 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 238,393 active cases as of November 7. In total, there have been 528,474 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 10,746 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 316 children and 516 healthcare workers. Some 1,470 new patients were hospitalized," the Health Ministry's press service said on Telegram on Saturday.

In total, 82,327 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 51,258 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 31,069 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv retion (1,008), the city of Kyiv (854), Zhytomyr region (602), Khmelnytsky region (579), and Lviv region (557).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN