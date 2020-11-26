A total of 677,189 people have been infected in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic.

Ukraine said 15,331 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 26, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 677,189 as of November 26, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 317,395 patients, including 9,617 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,717 with 225 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read also"I'm no Grinch": Minister explains initiative on Christmas lockdownThe government reported 348,077 active cases as of November 26. In total, there have been 763,439 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 15,331 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 659 children and 606 healthcare workers. Some 1,955 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 26.

In total, 76,911 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 49,323 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 27,588 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,399), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,254), Kyiv region (979), Zaporizhia region (898), and Kharkiv region (895).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

