The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 378,729.

Ukraine said 8,312 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 30, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 378,729 as of October 30, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 155,026 patients, including 3,394 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,041 with 173 fatalities recorded in the past day, which was the highest daily death toll.

The government reported 216,662 active cases as of October 30. In total, there have been 452,786 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoNumber of COVID-19 patients in Russia-occupied Crimea exceeds 11,300 casesThe highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (741 cases), Kharkiv region (659), Khmelnytsky region (521), Odesa region (493), Donetsk region (466), and Lviv region (425).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

