A total of 709,701 people have been infected in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic.

Ukraine said 16,294 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across country in the past day, November 28, which marks a steady trend toward a higher pace of coronavirus spread.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 709,701 as of November 28, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 335,135 patients, including 8,897 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoSeveral New Year lockdown scenarios under discussion in Ukraine – mediaThe death toll has hit 12,093 with 184 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 362,473 active cases as of November 28. In total, there have been 797,983 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 16,294 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 689 children and 631 healthcare workers. Some 1,639 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 67,348 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 43,458 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 23,890 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,739), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,599), Odesa region (1,350), Zaporizhia region (1,067), and Sumy region (1,013).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN