The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 411,093.

Ukraine said 8,899 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 3, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 411,093 as of November 3, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoHealth minister: 53,270 COVID-19 cases reported last week, almost 8,000 cases upAs many as 168,868 patients, including 5,100 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,532 with 157 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 234,693 active cases as of November 3. In total, there have been 485,999 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 8,899 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 346 children and 401 healthcare workers. Some 1,207 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 3.

In total, 60,836 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 34,818 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 26,018 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (789), Kharkiv region (712), Khmelnytsky region (506), Donetsk region (496), and Zhytomyr region (470).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

