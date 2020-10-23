As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 23, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

Read alsoFacing another lockdown: What should be done not to finish off economy while fighting coronaThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396 as of October 23, 2020, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council.

The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 186,654 active cases as of October 23. In total, there have been 402,007 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (693 cases), the city of Kyiv (635), Odesa region (571), Khmelnytsky region (471), Zhytomyr region (426), Zaporizhia region (402), Ternopil region (330), and Poltava region (316).

Quarantine: Background

On August 1, new rules for adaptive quarantine were enforced in Ukraine. All regions were divided into "green", "yellow", "orange", and "red" zones according to the level of the epidemic threat.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until the end of the year, passing certain changes to regulations.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said it was a "necessary step," adding that such quarantine is "the most effective mechanism" in tackling COVID-19 in Ukraine and beyond.

