The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 420,617.

Ukraine said 9,524 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 4, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

Read alsoDaily number of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine may grow to 15,000 by Jan – expertThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 420,617 as of November 4, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 176,404 patients, including 7,536 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,731 with 199 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 236,482 active cases as of November 4. In total, there have been 496,419 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (856), Kharkiv region (850), Donetsk region (636), Odesa region (547), and Khmelnytsky region (511).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN