Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 26, 2020, that is 7,709 against 11,035 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,019,876 as of December 26, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 651,917 patients, including 5,145 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba says China ready to supply COVID-19 vaccine to UkraineThe death toll has hit 17,702 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 350,257 active cases as of December 21. In total, there have been 1,117,882 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 7,709 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 366 children and 198 healthcare workers. Some 2,888 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 31,482 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, 24,621 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests were run, as well as 6,861 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions (676 each), Kyiv region (568), Odesa region (513), and Zaporizhia region (445).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN